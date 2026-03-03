Left Menu

Rebel Drone Attack Shakes Kisangani Airport

Rwanda-backed rebels, AFC/M23, claimed responsibility for a drone attack on Kisangani airport, Democratic Republic of Congo. The attack aimed to counteract drones allegedly preparing to attack civilians and rebel positions, escalating tensions in the east where the rebels control vital regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 02:04 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 02:04 IST
On Monday, Rwanda-supported rebels known as AFC/M23 claimed to have targeted the airport in Kisangani, a strategic city in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo, with drones. The group alleges the airport previously facilitated attacks on its positions and civilians.

In a subsequent statement, AFC/M23 described Sunday's incident as a mission to neutralize drones intended for assaults on civilians. The rebels boast control over swathes of eastern Congo, including key cities like Goma and Bukavu, and are believed to have forces stationed near Kisangani.

The Tshopo provincial government reported that four kamikaze drones were neutralized near the airport, with no recorded damages or casualties. Meanwhile, ongoing skirmishes in eastern Congo persist, despite international mediation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

