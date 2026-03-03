Terror Strikes Austin: Bar Shooting Sparks Investigations

A gunman unleashed chaos in Austin's bustling nightlife district, opening fire at a packed bar, resulting in the tragic deaths of three individuals and wounding over a dozen. The incident unfolded over the weekend, raising alarms of potential terrorist motivations as authorities delve deeper into the attacker's background.

The suspect, identified as Ndiaga Diagne, had displayed attire bearing Iranian symbols, further complicating the investigation. Initial reports indicate he fired from an SUV before exiting on foot to continue his assault. Immediate police action swiftly neutralized the threat, preventing further casualties.

Local and federal agencies, including the FBI, are working collectively to unravel the motive behind this shocking incident. Austin's mayor commended the rapid response of law enforcement, applauding their efforts in safeguarding the city's residents from escalating violence.

