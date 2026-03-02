Terror in Texas: The Tragic Night at Sixth Street Bar
The article covers a mass shooting at a Texas bar by Ndiaga Diagne, who killed two and wounded 14. Diagne, a naturalized US citizen originally from Senegal, was shot by police. The incident is being investigated as a potential act of terrorism due to 'indicators' found by the FBI.
- Country:
- United States
A deadly mass shooting unfolded at a Texas bar early Sunday, claiming the lives of two individuals and leaving 14 wounded. The gunman, identified as 53-year-old Ndiaga Diagne, was wearing distinct attire that led law enforcement to consider potential terrorist motives.
Diagne, a naturalized US citizen from Senegal, drove by the bar multiple times before unleashing his attack with both a pistol and a rifle. According to Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis, the shooter aimed at patrons on a patio and used a rifle to target people walking nearby before police intervened.
The FBI, citing potential terrorist indicators on the suspect, has launched an investigation. The violent episode occurred outside Buford's Backyard Beer Garden in Austin's bustling Sixth Street area, a hub known for its nightlife, which has previously witnessed high-profile shootings.
- READ MORE ON:
- Texas
- shooting
- mass shooting
- bar
- terrorism
- Austin
- Ndiaga Diagne
- FBI
- police response
- investigation
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes Austin's Nightlife: Shooting Leaves Three Dead
Authorities say 3 people are dead, and 14 were left injured after shooting at bar in Austin, Texas, reports AP.
Tragedy Strikes Austin Bar: Shooting Leaves Three Dead, Fourteen Wounded
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan's Ongoing Battle with Terrorism
Like Israel, India has consistent and uncompromising policy of zero tolerance for terrorism with no double standards: PM Modi.