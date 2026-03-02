Left Menu

Terror in Texas: The Tragic Night at Sixth Street Bar

Updated: 02-03-2026 01:37 IST
Terror in Texas: The Tragic Night at Sixth Street Bar
A deadly mass shooting unfolded at a Texas bar early Sunday, claiming the lives of two individuals and leaving 14 wounded. The gunman, identified as 53-year-old Ndiaga Diagne, was wearing distinct attire that led law enforcement to consider potential terrorist motives.

Diagne, a naturalized US citizen from Senegal, drove by the bar multiple times before unleashing his attack with both a pistol and a rifle. According to Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis, the shooter aimed at patrons on a patio and used a rifle to target people walking nearby before police intervened.

The FBI, citing potential terrorist indicators on the suspect, has launched an investigation. The violent episode occurred outside Buford's Backyard Beer Garden in Austin's bustling Sixth Street area, a hub known for its nightlife, which has previously witnessed high-profile shootings.

