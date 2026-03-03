Mystery Balloons: Police Recover PIA-Marked Object in Rajouri

In a puzzling discovery on Tuesday, police in the Rajouri district recovered a balloon shaped like an aeroplane marked with 'PIA' in Urdu. The intriguing find was made in Sarhoti village and quickly reported by residents who spotted the unusual object.

The police, upon receiving the alert, dispatched officers to the site from the Teryath Police Post. They secured and confiscated the balloon, officials confirmed. This isn't the first occurrence; in February, balloons with Pakistani currency and a US dollar were discovered in the Akhnoor sector.

Authorities are yet to determine the origin and purpose of these mysterious airborne objects. The recent balloon recovery has added to the list of odd findings in the Jammu region, raising eyebrows and sparking intrigue among locals and officials alike.