Israel Gears Up for Extended Campaign Against Iran

The Israeli military announced its readiness for a potentially prolonged campaign against Iran, outlining an operation that may extend over several weeks without ground force deployment.

In a briefing, Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani indicated that while the campaign's length is planned for several weeks, it remains adaptable to changing circumstances, describing initial progress positively.

This strategic preparation underscores the complex geopolitical tensions impacting the region, with military readiness emphasized despite the absence of ground troop deployment plans.