Israel Gears Up for Extended Campaign Against Iran

The Israeli military is planning a potential multi-week campaign against Iran without deploying ground forces. This strategy, shared by Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani, will remain flexible based on situational developments, though initial progress is reported as favorable.

Updated: 03-03-2026 13:14 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 13:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Israeli military announced its readiness for a potentially prolonged campaign against Iran, outlining an operation that may extend over several weeks without ground force deployment.

In a briefing, Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani indicated that while the campaign's length is planned for several weeks, it remains adaptable to changing circumstances, describing initial progress positively.

This strategic preparation underscores the complex geopolitical tensions impacting the region, with military readiness emphasized despite the absence of ground troop deployment plans.

