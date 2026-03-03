Israel Gears Up for Extended Campaign Against Iran
The Israeli military is planning a potential multi-week campaign against Iran without deploying ground forces. This strategy, shared by Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani, will remain flexible based on situational developments, though initial progress is reported as favorable.
This strategic preparation underscores the complex geopolitical tensions impacting the region, with military readiness emphasized despite the absence of ground troop deployment plans.