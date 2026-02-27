Marco Rubio's Strategic Visit to Israel: Key Discussions on Regional Security

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is slated to visit Israel next week amidst escalating tensions with Tehran. The State Department announced on Friday that Rubio will address crucial regional matters, notably Iran.

The visit is scheduled for March 2-3, marking a significant diplomatic engagement by the U.S. as it has recently bolstered its military forces in the region.

In addition to Iran, Rubio's discussions will cover other essential topics such as Lebanon and President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan, highlighting the multifaceted approach of U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)