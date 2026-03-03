Left Menu

Odisha Sets Up Special Task Force for Stranded Citizens in West Asia

The Odisha government has formed a dedicated task force to assist and monitor the safety of citizens stranded in conflict-affected West Asia. The working group involves multiple departments to ensure coordinated action and is responding to evolving situations as they arise.

The Odisha government has moved to protect its citizens stranded in conflict-affected West Asia by forming a dedicated working group. The task force was constituted following a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Anu Garg, who emphasized the need for vigilance and preparedness.

The working group operates in collaboration with various state departments, including the Directorate of Odisha Parivar, the State Labour Directorate, and the Office of the Protector of Emigrants, aiming to ensure a coordinated response. Pritish Panda, Officer on Special Duty at the Directorate of Odisha Paribar, has been designated as the central liaison for the Odia diaspora.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi remains in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Union Home Ministry regarding the safe return of those stranded. This action follows escalating tensions in West Asia, marked by the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei and subsequent airstrikes by the US and Israel, causing significant travel disruptions across the region.

