Sri Lanka's Fuel Foresight Amid West Asia Turmoil

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake emphasized the need for a peaceful resolution to the West Asia conflict, citing its impact on the global economy. Addressing Parliament, he reassured citizens about the fuel situation but acknowledged limited storage capacity, urging contingency planning due to potential import shortages.

In light of the ongoing West Asia conflict, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has called for a swift and peaceful resolution, underscoring the situation's global economic repercussions. Addressing Parliament, he emphasized the necessity for all parties involved to seek a peaceful end to the crisis.

Despite reassurances of no immediate fuel shortage in Sri Lanka, President Dissanayake highlighted the nation's limited capacity to store fuel for extended periods, warning of potential challenges should import disruptions persist. He noted the current storage would suffice for just 40 days, necessitating strategic planning.

President Dissanayake also mentioned the government's proactive stance, in conjunction with the Central Bank, to ensure essential services remain uninterrupted. On Monday, the state of emergency was extended to maintain essential service continuity during these challenging times.

