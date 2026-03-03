Left Menu

Compensation Granted to Malkangiri Clash Victims Amidst Calls for Harmony

The Odisha government has allocated over Rs 4.65 crore for victims of the Malkangiri district violence. The funds aim to compensate for property loss and provide ex gratia to the kin of a woman killed in tribal-Bengali disputes. The Malkangiri Bengali Samaj also contributed Rs 1.1 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malkangiri | Updated: 03-03-2026 15:14 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 15:14 IST
Compensation Granted to Malkangiri Clash Victims Amidst Calls for Harmony
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has announced over Rs 4.65 crore in compensation for families affected by violence in the Malkangiri district, according to an official report on Tuesday. Of this, Rs 20 lakh will be given as ex gratia to the family of a woman killed in last December's clash.

The funds will be distributed as financial assistance for those who lost homes and properties during the clash between tribal people and Bengali settlers in the district. The Malkangiri district collector received the funds from the chief minister's relief fund for disbursement among the victims.

Following the conflict, over 1,000 Bengali settlers fled, leading to the imposition of prohibitory orders and a temporary internet shutdown. In a show of goodwill, the Malkangiri Bengali Samaj raised Rs 1.1 crore, aiding affected individuals and contributing to the tribal woman's family.

TRENDING

1
Airports Authority Seeks Fuel Stock Details Amid Middle East Crisis

Airports Authority Seeks Fuel Stock Details Amid Middle East Crisis

 India
2
Escalating Tensions: Pakistani-Afghan Border Conflict Raises Global Concerns

Escalating Tensions: Pakistani-Afghan Border Conflict Raises Global Concerns

 Global
3
Team India Slammed AIFF Over Kit Mismanagement Ahead of AFC Women's Cup

Team India Slammed AIFF Over Kit Mismanagement Ahead of AFC Women's Cup

 India
4
Himachal Pradesh Leads Green Revolution with EV Charging Mandate

Himachal Pradesh Leads Green Revolution with EV Charging Mandate

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026