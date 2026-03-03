Compensation Granted to Malkangiri Clash Victims Amidst Calls for Harmony

The Odisha government has announced over Rs 4.65 crore in compensation for families affected by violence in the Malkangiri district, according to an official report on Tuesday. Of this, Rs 20 lakh will be given as ex gratia to the family of a woman killed in last December's clash.

The funds will be distributed as financial assistance for those who lost homes and properties during the clash between tribal people and Bengali settlers in the district. The Malkangiri district collector received the funds from the chief minister's relief fund for disbursement among the victims.

Following the conflict, over 1,000 Bengali settlers fled, leading to the imposition of prohibitory orders and a temporary internet shutdown. In a show of goodwill, the Malkangiri Bengali Samaj raised Rs 1.1 crore, aiding affected individuals and contributing to the tribal woman's family.