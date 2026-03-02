World Bank approves Rs 2,716 cr of financial assistance for 'Haryana Clean Air Project', says Chief Minister Saini.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-03-2026 12:34 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 12:34 IST
World Bank approves Rs 2,716 cr of financial assistance for 'Haryana Clean Air Project', says Chief Minister Saini.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Haryana proposes a total budget of Rs 2.23 lakh cr for FY27, 10.28 pc higher than revised allocation of Rs 2.02 lakh cr in FY26.
Haryana CM Saini proposes setting up of 'Haryana Agri Discom' - a power distribution company.
Haryana govt to set up green climate resilience fund, says Chief Minister Saini while presenting FY27 budget.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini begins presentation of budget for financial year 2026-27 in state assembly.
Haryana chief minister proposes capital expenditure of Rs 28,205 crore for 2026-27, 12.6 per cent of the total budget.