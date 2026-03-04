War Halts Tanker Traffic and Spurs Energy Price Surge

The ongoing hostilities in Iran have effectively brought tanker traffic in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz to a standstill, which has sent oil prices skyrocketing. This critical waterway, through which a fifth of the world's oil passes, is proving once again its indispensable role in the global energy infrastructure.

Efforts to reopen this crucial route have gained momentum, with U.S. President Donald Trump proposing measures to resume oil and trade flow. His plan involves providing political risk insurance for tankers and possibly deploying the U.S. Navy as escorts for merchant shipping through the strait.

Shipping companies worldwide, such as Maersk and others, have declared a suspension of operations in the region, pointing to a broader paralysis in marine transport. As the situation stands, around 3,200 ships remain at a standstill in the Persian Gulf, highlighting the severe impact on global trade and the urgency for resolution.

