Stranded in the Gulf: The Desperate Exodus

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, travelers are stranded in the Gulf region as airspace closures and military conflicts disrupt normal routes. With Iran's strikes across the Gulf, thousands face long and uncertain journeys to escape, employing alternative routes through Oman and Saudi Arabia for safe passage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 03:26 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 03:26 IST
As geopolitical tensions escalate in the Middle East, thousands of travelers find themselves stranded across the Gulf with limited options to flee a region now engulfed in conflict. Airspace shutdowns in Qatar and restricted flights from the UAE further complicate their exit amid escalating U.S.-Israeli conflicts with Iran.

Major transit hubs like Dubai and Doha, typically bustling with passengers bridging East and West, now see passengers employing unconventional routes. Many are turning to overland transport to Oman, which maintains open airspace, or venturing into neighboring Saudi Arabia, highlighting the growing desperation for safe passage out of the region.

This unfolding crisis, with U.S. embassies attacked and calls for evacuation amplified, underscores the far-reaching impact of regional alliances and military conflicts, challenging the transit corridors and leaving governments to coordinate evacuations or citizens to devise their own escape route strategies.

