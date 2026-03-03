RAV Conducts Intensive Hands-On Training on Agnikarma and Rakta-Mokshana

Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth (RAV) successfully organized a two-day intensive hands-on training programme on the classical para-surgical Ayurvedic therapies of Agnikarma and Rakta-Mokshana on 26th–27th February 2026 at the AIAC Seminar Hall, Dhanwantari Bhawan, West Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi.

The programme marked a significant step in advancing skill-based Ayurvedic education and strengthening the clinical proficiency of practitioners in specialized traditional therapies.

Eminent Experts Grace the Programme

The event was attended by several distinguished dignitaries from the field of Ayurveda and Indian Systems of Medicine, reflecting the academic and institutional importance of the initiative.

Among the eminent guests were:

Dr. Mukul Patel, President, Medical Assessment and Rating Board for Indian System of Medicine (MARBISM), National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM), New Delhi

Dr. Hemant Panigrahi, Incharge Director, Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI), New Delhi

Dr. Ravi Gogia, Medical Officer, MCD Gianchand Joshi Ayurvedic Panchkarma Hospital, New Delhi

Dr. Chandramouleeswaran P., Principal, Government Ayurveda College and Hospital, Coimbatore

Dr. Santosh Bhatted, Head, Department of Panchkarma, All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), New Delhi

Their presence underscored the collaborative and multi-institutional approach toward enhancing standards in Ayurvedic practice and education.

Focus on Agnikarma and Rakta-Mokshana

The training programme concentrated on Agnikarma (therapeutic cauterization) and Rakta-Mokshana (therapeutic bloodletting), both recognized as specialized para-surgical procedures within classical Ayurveda.

Agnikarma is traditionally employed in the management of various musculoskeletal, neurological, and chronic pain conditions, while Rakta-Mokshana is used in the treatment of certain inflammatory and blood-related disorders. These therapies require precision, clinical judgment, and skilled execution.

The two-day workshop provided participants with:

Intensive practical exposure

Live clinical demonstrations

Detailed theoretical insights into procedural indications and contraindications

Interactive sessions with experienced faculty

By combining classical textual knowledge with real-time clinical demonstration, the programme aimed to bridge the gap between theoretical understanding and practical application.

Strengthening Clinical Competence

Designed as a hands-on capacity-building initiative, the programme significantly enhanced the technical skills and clinical confidence of participating practitioners and scholars. The emphasis on live demonstration ensured that attendees gained firsthand experience in procedural techniques, patient safety protocols, and post-procedure management.

Such focused training initiatives are crucial for maintaining the authenticity and safety of traditional Ayurvedic therapies while aligning them with contemporary clinical standards.

Advancing Excellence in Ayurvedic Education

The successful organization of the programme reaffirms Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth’s continued commitment to excellence in Ayurvedic education, skill development, and the promotion of classical therapeutic practices.

By fostering practical training opportunities and institutional collaboration, RAV is contributing to the strengthening of India’s traditional healthcare systems and enhancing the professional capabilities of Ayurvedic practitioners nationwide.

The initiative reflects a broader effort to preserve, standardize, and responsibly propagate specialized Ayurvedic therapies, ensuring that they are practiced with competence, precision, and adherence to classical principles.