Tensions Escalate: Iranian Missiles Strike Tel Aviv
On Tuesday, Israel's military reported Iranian missile strikes in the Tel Aviv area. Rescue teams and emergency services are investigating the impact sites. Three individuals sustained minor injuries, and Israeli police have identified various impact locations within Tel Aviv involving munition fragments.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 19:00 IST
Search and rescue teams, along with emergency services, are currently active at the various impact sites across central Israel, evaluating the situation.
The Israeli ambulance service reported treating three individuals with minor injuries, while police have identified multiple areas within the Tel Aviv district where munition fragments have landed.