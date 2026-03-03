Britain Bolsters Defenses in Cyprus Amid Rising Tensions

Britain is sending HMS Dragon, a Type 45 air-defence destroyer, to Cyprus following a drone attack on the runway of the UK's Akrotiri base on the island.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the deployment alongside additional resources, like helicopters equipped with counter-drone capabilities, to address the increasing Middle East conflict.

Both France and Greece also pledged support with anti-missile and anti-drone systems. Starmer reassured that the UK remains committed to Cyprus's security during conversations with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides.

