Britain Bolsters Defenses in Cyprus Amid Rising Tensions

Britain is deploying HMS Dragon, an air defence destroyer, to Cyprus after its Akrotiri base runway was attacked by an Iranian-made drone. Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced additional military support, including helicopters with counter-drone capabilities, as tensions in the Middle East escalate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 22:15 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 22:15 IST
Britain is sending HMS Dragon, a Type 45 air-defence destroyer, to Cyprus following a drone attack on the runway of the UK's Akrotiri base on the island.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the deployment alongside additional resources, like helicopters equipped with counter-drone capabilities, to address the increasing Middle East conflict.

Both France and Greece also pledged support with anti-missile and anti-drone systems. Starmer reassured that the UK remains committed to Cyprus's security during conversations with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides.

