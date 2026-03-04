Political Activism Online: The Legal Challenge for Two Prominent Figures

Two prominent political figures, National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi and former Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu, have been charged for allegedly distributing misleading content online. This move follows claims that their actions could disrupt public order. The case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Srinagar Cyber Police Station.

The police caution that spreading unverified information poses risks to peace and societal harmony. They urge the public to rely on credible sources before sharing content to prevent misinformation from taking a toll on public stability.

Mehdi and Mattu have both reported that their security details were downgraded, which they link to their critical remarks on social media. Both leaders assert that these actions are attempts to stifle their voices and political activism.