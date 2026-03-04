Left Menu

Ex-Navy Officer Arrested in Major Ganja Bust in Kerala

A retired Navy officer, Binu V William from Kerala, was arrested after authorities seized 1.2 kg of ganja and 10 cannabis plants from his residence. Accused of continuing drug consumption post-retirement, he faces charges under the NDPS Act. Excise officials intensify drug-related inspections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 04-03-2026 10:46 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 10:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A 37-year-old retired Navy officer has been arrested in a significant drug bust in Kerala. The individual, identified as Binu V William from Mararikulam South panchayat, faced apprehension after authorities found 1.2 kg of ganja and 10 cannabis plants at his Poomkavu residence.

The operation, orchestrated by the Excise Enforcement and Anti-Narcotic Special Squad and led by Circle Inspector A Sebastian, unfolded following a tip-off. Officials revealed William had taken voluntary retirement from the Navy after 15 years, and they suspect he continued consuming drugs even while serving.

The marijuana was reportedly sourced from Bengaluru. The arrest, which falls under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, has prompted the Excise Department to encourage public reporting of drug-related activities, reinforcing its commitment to intensified inspections during the election period.

