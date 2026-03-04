Ex-Navy Officer Arrested in Major Ganja Bust in Kerala

A 37-year-old retired Navy officer has been arrested in a significant drug bust in Kerala. The individual, identified as Binu V William from Mararikulam South panchayat, faced apprehension after authorities found 1.2 kg of ganja and 10 cannabis plants at his Poomkavu residence.

The operation, orchestrated by the Excise Enforcement and Anti-Narcotic Special Squad and led by Circle Inspector A Sebastian, unfolded following a tip-off. Officials revealed William had taken voluntary retirement from the Navy after 15 years, and they suspect he continued consuming drugs even while serving.

The marijuana was reportedly sourced from Bengaluru. The arrest, which falls under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, has prompted the Excise Department to encourage public reporting of drug-related activities, reinforcing its commitment to intensified inspections during the election period.

(With inputs from agencies.)