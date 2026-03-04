The U.S. military, in a joint operation with Israel, launched a series of targeted attacks on over 1,000 sites in Iran, claiming the lives of several top officials, among them Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This aggressive strike has sparked significant debate over its legality and the scope of presidential authority.

President Donald Trump justified the action as a preventive measure against potential Iranian aggression. He asserted that the decision was driven by intelligence suggesting imminent threats to the U.S. and its allies, though many of these claims lack corroboration from intelligence reports. This move rekindles concerns over the constitutional limits of presidential military power.

The international community and legal experts have raised alarms about potential violations of the United Nations Charter, with the U.S. pivoting on controversial grounds of preemptive self-defense. Despite political pushback, including restrictions by allies like the U.K. and Spain, the U.S. maintains its strategic stance, though the legality and ethical implications of Khamenei's assassination remain hotly contested.

(With inputs from agencies.)