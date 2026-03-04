U.S. Senate Faces Vote on Iran War Powers Resolution

The U.S. Senate is preparing to cast votes on a crucial bipartisan resolution, aimed at curtailing military operations against Iran unless explicitly approved by Congress. This legislative move represents a concerted effort by some Democrats and Republicans to reclaim Congress's constitutional prerogative in authorizing war.

The resolution, championed by Democratic Senator Tim Kaine, arises amid ongoing U.S.-Israel military engagements with Iran. This confrontation has already led to damages and casualties across the Middle East, underscoring the urgency and sensitivity of the Senate's decision.

Despite the resolution's potential passage in the Senate, it faces significant hurdles in the Republican-majority House, where Speaker Mike Johnson expressed confidence in defeating it. The outcome remains uncertain given President Trump's likely veto, which would require substantial bipartisan support to override.