Dentist Arrested in Egg Smuggling Racket: A Deep Dive into the Underground Surrogacy Network

Police in Thane have arrested a dentist from Nashik involved in an illegal surrogacy and egg smuggling racket operating across multiple districts. The operation used fake documents to exploit over 500 women. Investigations are ongoing to find masterminds behind the network, involving raids on local IVF centers.

Updated: 04-03-2026 22:57 IST
Police in Thane district have arrested a Nashik dentist linked to a massive illegal surrogacy and egg smuggling racket. The accused, Dr. Amol Patil, allegedly operated out of an IVF facility registered under his wife's name, facilitating illicit surrogate mother contracts.

The operation reportedly stretched across Badlapur, Ulhasnagar, Thane, and Nashik. Authorities have recovered medicines and injections worth over Rs 15 lakh and revealed the use of fake Aadhaar cards to exploit the system. Over 500 women were allegedly affected, with their eggs sold for significant sums.

Senior police official DCP Sachin Gore of Ulhasnagar stated that ongoing raids aim to uncover the racket's mastermind. Police are also examining other IVF and sonography centers in Thane to clamp down on the larger network.

