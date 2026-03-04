Left Menu

Security for Suspended Politician Building Controversial Mosque

Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir, involved in building a mosque resembling Ayodhya's Babri Masjid, received Y-Plus category security from the central government. This move followed a court directive after Kabir cited threats to his life. He has now released his personal guards in favor of central protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-03-2026 23:03 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 23:03 IST
Humayun Kabir
  • Country:
  • India

Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir, embroiled in the construction of a mosque designed to echo Ayodhya's Babri Masjid in Murshidabad district, has been granted Y-Plus category security by the central government, according to a source close to him.

On Wednesday, a central security team arrived at Kabir's Murshidabad residence. Kabir, who is also the founder of Janata Unnayan Party (JUP), had laid the mosque's foundation stone at Rejinagar on December 6 last year, an event that heightened political tensions in the state ahead of the assembly elections expected in April.

In January, Kabir approached the Calcutta High Court, claiming a threat to his life and seeking central security. The court instructed him to apply to the Ministry of Home Affairs, subsequently granting him high-profile protection. An 11-member central security team has since replaced his personal guards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

