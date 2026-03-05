Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogue: U.S. Interior Secretary Meets Venezuelan Leadership

U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum met with Venezuelan acting President Delcy Rodriguez and U.S. representative Laura Dogu at Caracas' Miraflores presidential palace. The discussions, aimed at strengthening diplomatic ties, included meetings with executives from foreign mining companies to discuss potential changes in Venezuela's mineral regulations.

Doug Burgum, the U.S. Interior Secretary, engaged in discussions with Venezuela's acting President, Delcy Rodriguez, at the Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas. The meeting, briefly documented by the media, occurred shortly after Burgum's arrival in the country.

Accompanied by U.S. representative Laura Dogu, Burgum is working to foster diplomatic relations between the two nations, an initiative that involved earlier conversations with foreign mining company executives. These discussions are centered around potential revisions to Venezuela's mineral regulations, as the regional government seeks to adapt its policies strategically.

The high-profile meeting highlights the ongoing efforts of the United States to maintain open channels of communication with nations in the Americas, particularly during a time of geopolitical uncertainty. These direct engagements are seen as crucial for future cooperative endeavors, especially within the mining sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

