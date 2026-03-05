Left Menu

U.S. Stocks Rally Amid Mideast Tensions and Oil Market Stability

U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday following signals from Iran about potential talks and assurances from President Trump on oil markets, alleviating investor concerns over Middle Eastern conflicts. Tech stocks led gains, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 increasing, as energy market fears subsided. Analysts urge cautious optimism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 02:32 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 02:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stocks closed higher on Wednesday, driven by reports of Iran's willingness to engage in talks and President Trump's promises to stabilize oil markets. These developments relieved investor concerns over escalating Middle Eastern tensions, boosting tech shares and keeping the Nasdaq in positive territory.

The New York Times reported that Iranian intelligence reached out to the CIA after the U.S.-Israeli strike on Iran, though both nations remain cautious about de-escalation. Trump's announcement of U.S. naval escorts for oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz also calmed markets, reducing fears of significant oil disruptions.

Tech stocks rebounded after recent sell-offs, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both closing higher. Oil prices, however, remained volatile, as political tensions continue to influence market stability. Analysts suggest that the prospects for prolonged conflict could further affect inflation and market volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

