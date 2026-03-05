U.S. Trade Court Judge's Landmark Tariff Decision

A significant ruling by a U.S. trade court judge now requires the government to process entries of goods into the United States without imposing tariffs that were invalidated by the U.S. Supreme Court last month. The decision is outlined in a recent court filing.

This order could significantly impact trade operations, as nearly 19.2 million shipments are still waiting for a final tariff decision. The abrupt change comes as an adjustment following the Supreme Court's ruling.

The affected goods entries reveal the scope of trade affected by this judicial decision, indicating a considerable shift in the U.S. import landscape.