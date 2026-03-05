Missouri Judge Advances $7.25 Billion Roundup Cancer Settlement

A Missouri state court judge granted initial approval on Wednesday for a $7.25 billion settlement concerning Bayer's Roundup weedkiller, which is accused of causing cancer. The settlement seeks to address the claims of thousands nationwide who allege they developed non-Hodgkin's lymphoma from exposure to Roundup.

The settlement aims to resolve most of the 65,000 claims pending across federal and state courts. Judge Timothy Boyer declared the payout 'significant' but stated he would accept objections at a July hearing before finalizing approval.

Bayer denies wrongdoing, asserting glyphosate, Roundup's active ingredient, is safe. The settlement does not require Bayer to admit liability. If too many plaintiffs opt out, Bayer can withdraw. Meanwhile, the U.S. Supreme Court will address a related case impacting litigation scope.

