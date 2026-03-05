New Zealand, Chile Sign Deal to Strengthen Agricultural Cooperation

New Zealand and Chile have signed a new strategic agreement aimed at strengthening agricultural cooperation, boosting innovation, and supporting sustainable growth across both countries’ farming sectors.

Agriculture Minister Todd McClay said the Strategic Agricultural Arrangement 2026–2030 reflects a deepening partnership between two nations with closely aligned agricultural systems and shared priorities in global trade.

Strengthening a Long-Standing Agricultural Partnership

Agriculture plays a central role in the economies of both New Zealand and Chile, with both countries relying heavily on agricultural exports and modern farming systems.

McClay said the new arrangement builds on decades of cooperation between the two countries.

“Agriculture is at the heart of the New Zealand and Chilean economies. We have similar farming systems, similar geographies, and both advocate for open, rules-based trade,” he said.

“The new Strategic Agricultural Arrangement 2026–2030 signals our strong commitment to working together and strengthening our agricultural relationship.”

The agreement was formally signed by McClay and Chile’s Minister of Agriculture, Dr Ignacia Fernández.

Focus on Innovation, Sustainability and Climate Resilience

Under the new arrangement, the two countries will collaborate on a range of initiatives aimed at strengthening agricultural productivity while addressing emerging environmental and climate challenges.

Key areas of cooperation include:

Sharing agricultural expertise and best practices

Promoting sustainable farming and agricultural development

Expanding research, technology, and innovation

Developing skills and leadership across the sector

Strengthening climate resilience in agriculture

Officials say the collaboration will help both countries respond to shared challenges such as climate change, evolving global food demands, and the need for more sustainable production systems.

Growing Trade and Economic Links

The agreement also reflects the growing economic relationship between the two countries.

New Zealand and Chile celebrated 80 years of diplomatic relations in 2025, highlighting the depth of cooperation across trade, agriculture, and regional diplomacy.

Two-way trade between the countries reached $342.94 million in the year ending September 2025, with agricultural products forming a key component of the relationship.

McClay said the new partnership will create opportunities for farmers, growers, and exporters in both nations.

“The new arrangement will enable New Zealand and Chile to seize agricultural opportunities, tackle shared challenges, and ultimately achieve more together,” he said.

Supporting Farmers and Economic Growth

The government says strengthening international agricultural partnerships is part of its broader strategy to boost exports and support economic growth.

“This Government is laser-focused on building the future, boosting returns for farmers, growers, producers and exporters, growing the economy and driving prosperity for New Zealanders,” McClay said.

Officials expect the agreement to strengthen collaboration across industry, research institutions, and government agencies in both countries over the next five years.