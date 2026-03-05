China Charts New Tech Frontier with Ambitious Five-Year Plan
China has unveiled a five-year plan emphasizing technological dominance as central to its national security, focusing on AI and self-sufficiency. Amidst U.S. trade tensions, the plan aims to shift economic reliance from consumption to technology, while addressing demographic and economic challenges, with reduced growth targets.
China has announced a five-year strategic plan aimed at strengthening its technological prowess and embedding artificial intelligence across various industries. This initiative marks a significant step in China's broader strategy to achieve national security goals amid growing competition with the United States.
Outlined in the 15th strategic quinquennial plan, Beijing proposes technology as the new driver of its economic development. President Xi Jinping envisions leveraging 'new productive forces' to counteract demographic challenges and economic pressures. The plan sets a growth target moderately lower than the previous year, intending to focus on technological innovation and industrial advances.
Premier Li Qiang highlighted the external challenges posed by trade tensions, particularly with the U.S., which have prompted increased investment in defense and research. The plan promises a notable rise in household consumption but without concrete figures. China's continued dominance in rare earths stands crucial for maintaining its edge in high-tech productivity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
