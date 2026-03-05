Left Menu

Tension Rises as US Submarine Torpedoes Iranian Warship

A U.S. submarine recently sank an Iranian warship in international waters near Sri Lanka, raising questions about India's strategic response. Congress criticizes PM Modi's perceived inaction as tensions escalate in West Asia, impacting India's energy security and maritime interests in the Indian Ocean Region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2026 14:02 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 14:02 IST
  • India

A U.S. submarine's torpedo attack on an Iranian warship in international waters near Sri Lanka has heightened geopolitical tensions, sparking domestic criticism toward India's government. The incident comes amid escalating conflicts in West Asia, with significant implications for India's strategic autonomy and maritime interests.

Critics, including Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, decried Prime Minister Modi's silence, terming it as a surrender of India's core national interests. They warned of potential threats to India's energy supplies, as a substantial part transits through the Strait of Hormuz. Leaders emphasized the need for a robust and proactive response.

The situation underscores increased hostilities between the U.S. and Iran, following military strikes and rising tensions in the Gulf. As India calls for peaceful dialogue, concerns about national security and the welfare of Indians in affected regions are paramount.

(With inputs from agencies.)

