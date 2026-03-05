Left Menu

Stranded in Iran: Ambari Families' Anxious Wait

Families in Ambari village await contact from relatives in Iran amid growing regional conflict. Zakir Hussain and Ayub Khan's families struggle with limited communication, urging government intervention. While intelligence visits occurred, no reassurance has been given. The waiting continues, with hopes pinned on a safe return home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 05-03-2026 16:10 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 16:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Ambari village, families cling to brief phone calls as hope for news from relatives stranded in conflict-stricken Iran. Zakir Hussain, anxiously clutching his mobile, last heard his daughter say they were fine before the line cut off. His wife, struggling with anxiety, remains in the dark about the situation's severity.

Similarly, Ayub Khan received word that his nephew and wife are safe in Tehran. Yet, uncertainty looms for both families, as no communication has been established by the Union government or Ministry of External Affairs. Local intelligence gathered information, but offered no assurances, heightening their appeals for intervention.

For these families in Ambari, every day starts with hope for a call bringing comfort. Their plea is simple: ensure their loved ones' safe return. Until then, the village remains enveloped in anxiety, yearning for news of peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

