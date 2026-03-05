Left Menu

Rice Exporters Urge Government Intervention Amid Iran Crisis Shipping Disruptions

Rice exporters are facing severe shipping challenges due to the Iran crisis and regional instability, leading to a call for urgent government support. Issues include container shortages, high freight rates, and increased costs. The Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF) seeks measures like port charge waivers and banking relief.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2026 14:38 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 14:38 IST
Rice Exporters Urge Government Intervention Amid Iran Crisis Shipping Disruptions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid escalating shipping disruptions caused by the Iran crisis and regional instability, rice exporters are urging for swift governmental intervention to ease the strain. The Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF) has highlighted severe logistical challenges in a plea to the relevant authorities.

The federation reports critical container shortages, vessel call suspensions to the Middle East, and surging logistics costs. Freight rates have soared by 15-20%, while war-risk surcharges and Gulf-bound shipment insurance premiums have significantly increased. Rising fuel costs are exacerbating pressures on exporters, who have seen basmati rice prices fall by 7-10% recently.

IREF vice-president Dev Garg has proposed time-sensitive relief measures and advisories to safeguard exporters' contracts and cash flows. Among the demanded measures are waivers on port charges for cargo affected by vessel cancellations and facilitation for cargo redirection. Additional support, including banking relief, is also requested to address the disruptions being labeled as akin to a force majeure event.

TRENDING

1
Russia Claims Capture of Yarova: Strategic Win in Eastern Ukraine

Russia Claims Capture of Yarova: Strategic Win in Eastern Ukraine

 Russia
2
Somany Ceramics Faces Gas Supply Challenge

Somany Ceramics Faces Gas Supply Challenge

 Global
3
Tanker Diverts from Mediterranean Following Attack on Russian Vessel

Tanker Diverts from Mediterranean Following Attack on Russian Vessel

 Global
4
Russia Accuses U.S. and Israel of Middle East Escalation

Russia Accuses U.S. and Israel of Middle East Escalation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026