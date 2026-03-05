NSFAS Urges Students to Submit Appeal Documents Before 31 March Deadline

South Africa’s National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has urged students with pending appeals to submit all outstanding documents before the appeals window closes on 31 March 2026.

Speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria, NSFAS Acting CEO Waseem Carrim provided an update on funding applications and appeals for the 2026 academic year.

Over 101,000 Appeals Processed

According to Carrim, NSFAS has processed 101,201 student appeals so far.

The outcomes include:

22,654 appeals approved

9,073 awaiting supporting documents

18,108 appeals rejected

44,411 appeals closed, deleted, or withdrawn

Carrim warned that delays in submitting required documentation may affect funding decisions and disbursement timelines.

“The appeals process is designed to be fair, accessible and responsive. We encourage students with pending appeals to submit any outstanding documents promptly, as delays may impact funding and support,” he said.

Students who fail to meet academic progression or financial eligibility requirements are allowed to appeal, particularly in cases involving:

Medical conditions

Traumatic personal circumstances

Demonstrated potential to complete their qualification

Accommodation Applications Update

NSFAS also reported progress in processing student accommodation applications.

The scheme has received 224,983 accommodation applications for the 2026 academic year.

So far, 148,825 students and accommodation providers have signed lease agreements, confirming housing arrangements.

Carrim emphasised that signing lease agreements is a critical step for allocating accommodation allowances.

However, many applicants still need to complete the process.

“Students are encouraged to liaise with their accommodation providers and ensure all documentation is submitted promptly,” he said.

Failure to submit signed lease agreements could result in delays in accommodation allowance payments.

Billions Disbursed for Student Support

NSFAS has already disbursed billions of rand in funding to support students this year.

Key payments include:

R3.56 billion paid on 2 February 2026 for allowances and accommodation

R2.82 billion paid on 2 March 2026 as a second disbursement

Additional payments included:

R145.46 million distributed to 51,130 students on 13 February

R446.59 million paid to 138,115 students on 27 February

For Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges, NSFAS released R679.08 million on 2 February to cover tuition fees and support student registration.

“These investments are not just numbers; they represent our commitment to removing financial barriers and creating an enabling environment for academic success,” Carrim said.

Funding Approved for Over 600,000 New Students

NSFAS has approved funding for:

692,704 first-time entering students

550,959 continuing students

1,561 student loans

The scheme has also received registration data for 174,962 TVET college students and 54,280 university students.

Carrim said the registration data helps NSFAS process funding more efficiently and reduce delays, ensuring students can begin their studies without uncertainty.