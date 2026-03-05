Left Menu

Hezbollah's Elite Fighters Return: A New Front in Middle East Conflict

Hezbollah has redeployed elite fighters to counter Israeli forces in southern Lebanon, marking a significant escalation in the Middle East conflict. Reports indicate these fighters are returning to the region after withdrawal post-2024 war, with aims to block Israeli advances amid heightened tensions following a surprise attack on Tehran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 19:29 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 19:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a marked escalation of the Middle East conflict, Hezbollah has redeployed its elite fighters to confront Israeli forces in southern Lebanon. Sources reveal that these fighters, part of Hezbollah's Radwan force, have been ordered to impede Israeli military advances following a surprise attack on Tehran.

This significant move follows the group's involvement in the conflict on Monday, where Hezbollah launched attacks to avenge Iran's supreme leader's death. Israeli forces have intensified strikes in southern Lebanon, urging Lebanese civilians to evacuate the border region.

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem has vowed resistance against Israeli plans of occupation, describing the action as existential defense. As tensions surge, Lebanon and Israel remain on the brink of further confrontations, with military movements and warnings of impending violence escalating in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

