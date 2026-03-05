Congress Demands Fair Election Roll Revision Before Bengal Elections

The Congress party is taking a firm stance on the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections, insisting that the election dates should not be declared until there's a resolution of all outstanding cases pertaining to the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. This demand comes in the wake of significant discrepancies in voter roll data.

Addressing the press, Congress general secretary in charge of West Bengal, Ghulam Ahmad Mir, highlighted how party leader Rahul Gandhi has exposed instances of 'vote theft', including the removal of nearly 60 lakh names from the voters' lists. Mir emphasized the importance of ensuring that all affected applications are reviewed before proceeding with the elections.

Congress leader Prasenjit Bose pointed out anomalies in the processing of Forms 6 and 7, responsible for voter additions and deletions, sparking fresh concerns regarding irregularities. The party urges the Election Commission to complete adjudication on these applications before elections are carried out to ensure a fair electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)