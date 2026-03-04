Left Demands Transparency in West Bengal Voter Rolls Amid Night-Long Protest

In a show of political determination, Left parties in West Bengal launched a protest on Wednesday night, demanding transparency in the post-Special Intensive Revision (SIR) electoral rolls. The demonstration took place in front of the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer's office, drawing participation from various leftist factions.

Leading the protest, Left Front chairman Biman Bose spearheaded a procession that started from the Tea Board headquarters and ended at the CEO's office. The sit-in saw involvement from leaders outside the Left Front, including those from CPI(ML) Liberation, underscoring a united front on the electoral issue.

Left leaders have insisted that the announcement of their candidate list will be delayed until the voter rolls are thoroughly revised. With over 63.66 lakh names deleted and nearly 60 lakh voters under adjudication, transparency is the priority. The protest, accompanied by a communal iftar event, emphasizes the urgency of resolving contentious voter roll issues.

