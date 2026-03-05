Left Menu

Holi Dispute Turns Violent: Businessman Allegedly Attacked in Thane

During Holi celebrations in Kalyan, Thane district, Riyaz Abbas Syed, a businessman, was allegedly assaulted by four individuals. The altercation began when Syed intervened to prevent a child from removing a coconut from a Holi bonfire. No arrests have been made as yet.

A businessman in Thane district, identified as Riyaz Abbas Syed, reported being assaulted during Holi celebrations, as detailed in a statement released by local police. The incident allegedly involved four assailants and occurred late on March 2 in Kalyan's Shivajinagar area.

According to the complaint, Syed attempted to intervene when Ramkumar Gupta, his sons, and nephew tried to involve a child in removing a coconut from a Holi bonfire, escalating the situation to violence. This led to Syed being attacked, while his wife faced verbal abuse.

The police have yet to make any arrests in connection with the case. Investigations remain ongoing as authorities seek further clarity and possible witnesses to verify the sequence of events on the night of the incident.

