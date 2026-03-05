Mumbai Businessman Granted Bail in Fatal Car Accident Case

A Mumbai court has granted bail to a businessman whose minor son was involved in a fatal car crash, noting insufficient evidence to prove the father's knowledge of the boy taking the vehicle. The incident resulted in the death of a scooter rider, Dhrumil Patel, and serious injuries to his wife, Meenal.

Presiding Judge R M Jadhav affirmed the Rs 50,000 bail, relying on a watchman's statement from the businessman's residence. The accused had argued that he had no knowledge of his son taking the car. The defense pointed out that the father wasn't at the scene during the accident, which occurred near Somaiya College, Ghatkopar.

The prosecution highlighted the minor's Instagram account showing reckless driving stunts. Despite public prosecutor P B Bankar's objections, the court found no clear evidence linking the businessman to the incident. The father is restricted from leaving Mumbai and cannot influence witnesses.

