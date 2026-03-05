Left Menu

Romanian Convicted for Espionage: A Diplomatic Dilemma

A Romanian man, Adrian-David Cherciu, was sentenced to 15 years in prison by a Russian court for spying for Ukraine. The Romanian foreign ministry has been trying to provide consular assistance since December 2024, but has received no response from the Russian authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 21:46 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 21:46 IST
A Russian court sentenced Romanian Adrian-David Cherciu to 15 years for espionage in favor of Ukraine, according to a statement from the Krasnodar region's judiciary.

Cherciu allegedly collected and transmitted information about Sochi's air defenses to Ukraine, beginning his cooperation in November 2024 although details about his arrest remain undisclosed.

Romania's foreign ministry has been aware of Cherciu's case since December 2024 and has consistently sought to offer consular assistance, yet has not received any response from Russian officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

