Tragic Plunge: Controversy Surrounds Young Man's Death

A 22-year-old man, identified as Raj Makwana, allegedly ended his life by jumping from the fifth floor of a building in Chandan Nagar's Tapti Complex on Thursday. His sister claims a policeman's slap drove him to this tragic decision, a claim the police deny.

The incident occurred after Makwana had a heated exchange with a security guard the previous night, prompting police involvement. His sister, Nikita, expressed that despite Makwana's apology during the encounter, an officer slapped him, causing fear of arrest.

Chandan Nagar police station's in-charge, Tilak Karole, reported that officers counseled Makwana at the scene. While they deny any slapping incident, the situation is under investigation, with the deceased having been under psychiatric care and previously charged with assault.

