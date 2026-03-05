Left Menu

Tragic Plunge: Controversy Surrounds Young Man's Death

A 22-year-old named Raj Makwana allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a building in Chandan Nagar. His sister claims he was slapped by a policeman, although the police deny this incident. The case is under investigation, with Makwana having a psychiatric history and a previous assault charge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 05-03-2026 21:46 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 21:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old man, identified as Raj Makwana, allegedly ended his life by jumping from the fifth floor of a building in Chandan Nagar's Tapti Complex on Thursday. His sister claims a policeman's slap drove him to this tragic decision, a claim the police deny.

The incident occurred after Makwana had a heated exchange with a security guard the previous night, prompting police involvement. His sister, Nikita, expressed that despite Makwana's apology during the encounter, an officer slapped him, causing fear of arrest.

Chandan Nagar police station's in-charge, Tilak Karole, reported that officers counseled Makwana at the scene. While they deny any slapping incident, the situation is under investigation, with the deceased having been under psychiatric care and previously charged with assault.

(With inputs from agencies.)

