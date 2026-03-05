Erdogan Pushes for Diplomatic Talks on Iran with Macron

​In a significant geopolitical development, President Tayyip Erdogan spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron, detailing Turkey's active role in paving the way for renewed diplomatic dialogues on Iran. The phone conversation underscores Turkey's commitment to elevating diplomatic efforts amid rising tensions.​

Erdogan expressed concerns regarding the continuing conflict in Iran, highlighting it as a potential source of instability not just for the Middle East, but for the entire world. The conversations echoed a shared understanding of the critical need for dialogue and peace restoration in the region.​

This initiative points towards a strategic move by Turkey to rally international support, bolstering defense cooperation among NATO members to address and mitigate regional conflicts effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)