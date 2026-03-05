Village Uproar Over Unauthorised Coal Survey in Jharkhand
Villagers in Kaima, Jharkhand, resisted a police probe into unauthorized ground survey activities by a coal mining unit. Citing the PESA Act, residents demanded prior permission from the gram sabha for surveys. Tensions escalated until additional police forces intervened to pacify the situation.
Residents of Kaima village in Jharkhand's Latehar district protested against unauthorized survey activities conducted by a coal mining unit, raising questions about adherence to legal procedures.
Tensions mounted when villagers stopped a police investigation into allegations that a company performed ground surveys without the gram sabha's consent, confiscating a drone and other survey tools.
The incident highlights the importance of respecting the PESA Act, which mandates obtaining local approval before any survey work, a sentiment strongly voiced by both the villagers and the police.
