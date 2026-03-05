Left Menu

Village Uproar Over Unauthorised Coal Survey in Jharkhand

Villagers in Kaima, Jharkhand, resisted a police probe into unauthorized ground survey activities by a coal mining unit. Citing the PESA Act, residents demanded prior permission from the gram sabha for surveys. Tensions escalated until additional police forces intervened to pacify the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latehar | Updated: 05-03-2026 22:16 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 22:16 IST
Village Uproar Over Unauthorised Coal Survey in Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Residents of Kaima village in Jharkhand's Latehar district protested against unauthorized survey activities conducted by a coal mining unit, raising questions about adherence to legal procedures.

Tensions mounted when villagers stopped a police investigation into allegations that a company performed ground surveys without the gram sabha's consent, confiscating a drone and other survey tools.

The incident highlights the importance of respecting the PESA Act, which mandates obtaining local approval before any survey work, a sentiment strongly voiced by both the villagers and the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump tells Reuters he'll take help from any country on Iran after Ukraine drone offer

Trump tells Reuters he'll take help from any country on Iran after Ukraine d...

 Global
2
More than 20 states sue over new global tariffs Trump imposed after Supreme Court loss, reports AP.

More than 20 states sue over new global tariffs Trump imposed after Supreme ...

 Global
3
UPDATE 1-Dubai's Al Khaleej sugar refinery still open for exports and imports

UPDATE 1-Dubai's Al Khaleej sugar refinery still open for exports and import...

 Global
4
Memorable moments of Iranian ship crew in India fades

Memorable moments of Iranian ship crew in India fades

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026