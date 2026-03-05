Village Uproar Over Unauthorised Coal Survey in Jharkhand

Residents of Kaima village in Jharkhand's Latehar district protested against unauthorized survey activities conducted by a coal mining unit, raising questions about adherence to legal procedures.

Tensions mounted when villagers stopped a police investigation into allegations that a company performed ground surveys without the gram sabha's consent, confiscating a drone and other survey tools.

The incident highlights the importance of respecting the PESA Act, which mandates obtaining local approval before any survey work, a sentiment strongly voiced by both the villagers and the police.

