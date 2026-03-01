Raichur's Mineral Mystery: Helicopter Survey Ignites Debate

A heliborne survey to detect rare mineral deposits has stirred both curiosity and apprehension in Raichur district, historically known as the 'Land of Gold.' This initiative by the Department of Mines and Geology aims to identify valuable minerals while considering environmental and community impacts.

The survey encompasses the Maliyabad forest area and involves a Time Domain Electromagnetic and Magnetic Geophysical method. It is supervised by the Geological Survey Department from Bengaluru, covering parts of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. The operation involves daily helicopter flights, drawing the attention of residents, some of whom fear potential mining activities.

Minister for Science and Technology N S Boseraju addressed concerns, asserting the government would endorse the survey outcomes only if they align with public welfare and environmental conservation. Residents express the need for transparency and local engagement should future excavation occur.

