Raichur's Mineral Mystery: Helicopter Survey Ignites Debate
A heliborne survey by the Mines and Geology Department is underway in Raichur to detect rare minerals, causing curiosity and concern among locals in this 'Land of Gold.' The survey aims to identify precious metal deposits while addressing environmental concerns and involving local communities in any future mining activities.
A heliborne survey to detect rare mineral deposits has stirred both curiosity and apprehension in Raichur district, historically known as the 'Land of Gold.' This initiative by the Department of Mines and Geology aims to identify valuable minerals while considering environmental and community impacts.
The survey encompasses the Maliyabad forest area and involves a Time Domain Electromagnetic and Magnetic Geophysical method. It is supervised by the Geological Survey Department from Bengaluru, covering parts of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. The operation involves daily helicopter flights, drawing the attention of residents, some of whom fear potential mining activities.
Minister for Science and Technology N S Boseraju addressed concerns, asserting the government would endorse the survey outcomes only if they align with public welfare and environmental conservation. Residents express the need for transparency and local engagement should future excavation occur.
