Left Menu

FACTBOX-Number of Iranian missiles and drones fired at Gulf countries

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2026 22:39 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 22:39 IST
FACTBOX-Number of Iranian missiles and drones fired at Gulf countries

Here are ‌statistics released ​by Gulf defence ministries on drones and missiles that ‌Iran has fired at their territories since the start of the U.S.-Israeli air war against Iran:

UNITED ARAB ‌EMIRATES: Ballistic missiles:

* 196 ballistic missiles detected * ‌181 intercepted

* 13 fell into the sea * 2 landed on UAE territory

Drones: * 1,072 drones detected

* 1,001 ⁠intercepted * ​71 fell ⁠within UAE territory

Cruise missiles: 8 detected and destroyed

QATAR Ballistic missiles:

* ⁠101 ballistic missiles detected * 98 intercepted

Drones: * 39 drones ​detected

* 24 drones intercepted Cruise missiles:

* 3 cruise ⁠missiles detected and intercepted Aircraft:

* 2 Sukhoi SU-24 aircraft ⁠detected ​and intercepted BAHRAIN

Missiles: * 74 missiles destroyed

Drones: * 123 drones destroyed

KUWAIT Ballistic missiles:

* 178 ballistic missiles ⁠monitored and intercepted Drones:

* 384 drones monitored and intercepted No ⁠data ⁠was available for Saudi Arabia and Oman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indore water contamination: MP HC gives probe commission one month to submit detailed report

Indore water contamination: MP HC gives probe commission one month to submit...

 India
2
UPDATE 2-Trump tells Reuters he did not sign off on border security ad campaign

UPDATE 2-Trump tells Reuters he did not sign off on border security ad campa...

 Global
3
Samson, Bumrah help India tide over England challenge to reach second successive T20 WC final

Samson, Bumrah help India tide over England challenge to reach second succes...

 India
4
UP: Doctor shot dead inside private hospital in Bijnor

UP: Doctor shot dead inside private hospital in Bijnor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026