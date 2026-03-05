FACTBOX-Number of Iranian missiles and drones fired at Gulf countries

Here are ‌statistics released ​by Gulf defence ministries on drones and missiles that ‌Iran has fired at their territories since the start of the U.S.-Israeli air war against Iran:

UNITED ARAB ‌EMIRATES: Ballistic missiles:

* 196 ballistic missiles detected * ‌181 intercepted

* 13 fell into the sea * 2 landed on UAE territory

Drones: * 1,072 drones detected

* 1,001 ⁠intercepted * ​71 fell ⁠within UAE territory

Cruise missiles: 8 detected and destroyed

QATAR Ballistic missiles:

* ⁠101 ballistic missiles detected * 98 intercepted

Drones: * 39 drones ​detected

* 24 drones intercepted Cruise missiles:

* 3 cruise ⁠missiles detected and intercepted Aircraft:

* 2 Sukhoi SU-24 aircraft ⁠detected ​and intercepted BAHRAIN

Missiles: * 74 missiles destroyed

Drones: * 123 drones destroyed

KUWAIT Ballistic missiles:

* 178 ballistic missiles ⁠monitored and intercepted Drones:

* 384 drones monitored and intercepted No ⁠data ⁠was available for Saudi Arabia and Oman.

