FACTBOX-Number of Iranian missiles and drones fired at Gulf countries
Here are statistics released by Gulf defence ministries on drones and missiles that Iran has fired at their territories since the start of the U.S.-Israeli air war against Iran:
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: Ballistic missiles:
* 196 ballistic missiles detected * 181 intercepted
* 13 fell into the sea * 2 landed on UAE territory
Drones: * 1,072 drones detected
* 1,001 intercepted * 71 fell within UAE territory
Cruise missiles: 8 detected and destroyed
QATAR Ballistic missiles:
* 101 ballistic missiles detected * 98 intercepted
Drones: * 39 drones detected
* 24 drones intercepted Cruise missiles:
* 3 cruise missiles detected and intercepted Aircraft:
* 2 Sukhoi SU-24 aircraft detected and intercepted BAHRAIN
Missiles: * 74 missiles destroyed
Drones: * 123 drones destroyed
KUWAIT Ballistic missiles:
* 178 ballistic missiles monitored and intercepted Drones:
* 384 drones monitored and intercepted No data was available for Saudi Arabia and Oman.
