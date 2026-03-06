UPDATE 1-Ex-Marine injured while protesting Iran war vows to continue campaign for US Senate

Brian McGinnis, ‌a ​former Marine who was injured while protesting the U.S. and Israel's strikes on Iran, vowed on Thursday to continue his campaign for the U.S. Senate as a Green Party candidate.

McGinnis, who is running for Senate in North Carolina, was injured on ‌Wednesday in a struggle with U.S. Capitol Police and Republican Senator Tim Sheehy during a Senate Armed Services subcommittee hearing. McGinnis interrupted the hearing by shouting "Israel is the reason for this war, America does not want to fight for Israel." He said his arm was broken in the ensuing struggle.

A video of the incident verified by Reuters showed officers and Sheehy ‌attempting to haul McGinnis, who was dressed in a military uniform, out of the doorway as his hand was pinned behind the open door. "No one wants to ‌fight for Israel," McGinnis shouted, as onlookers called attention to his hand, which was trapped in the hinge of the door, when a cracking sound was heard.

McGinnis, 44, faces charges for assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, and obstructing during an unlawful demonstration, police said. McGinnis said in a post on X on Thursday, "I've been running long before this, and yes even after breaking my arm standing up for what ⁠I believe ​in. It's only made me more determined. ⁠Anger is real, and so is resolve."

ANGER OVER IRAN STRIKES Tensions have escalated since a massive military campaignagainst Iran began on Saturday, plunging the Middle East into a new conflict. The U.S. and Israeli militaries ⁠struck sites across Iran, triggering retaliatory Iranian attacks against Israel and nearby Gulf Arab countries. A website representing McGinnis' campaign states that he went to Marine boot camp days after graduating from high school ​and served for four years. The Instagram profile linked to it describes him as a veteran, firefighter and father of four. The Green Party is a ⁠third party that attracts some independent voters but none of its members hold seats in the U.S. Senate. In a post on X, Sheehy, who represents Montana, said he got involved to help defuse the altercation.

"Capitol ⁠Police ​were attempting to remove an unhinged protester from the Armed Services hearing. He was fighting back. I decided to help out and deescalate the situation. This gentleman came to the Capitol looking for a confrontation, and he got one. I hope he gets the help he needs without causing further violence," Sheehy wrote. Three officers were treated ⁠for injuries and "the suspect, who got his own arm stuck in a door to resist our officers and force his way back into the hearing room, was also ⁠treated," Capitol Police said.

McGinnis did not immediately respond ⁠to a request for further comment, and his family said he would refrain from interacting with the public as he recovered. "Our priority is Brian's wellbeing. We are taking a necessary step back from the public eye to allow him to focus fully on ‌his recovery in private," ‌McGinnis' family said in a post on his X page.

