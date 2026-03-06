Left Menu

UPDATE 1-UK lawmaker suspended from Labour Party after reports of husband's arrest on spying allegations

In the latest UK ⁠accusations ​of spying by ⁠Beijing, police said on Wednesday they had arrested three men on suspicion ⁠of assisting China's foreign intelligence service, and local media reported one was the ​husband of a sitting lawmaker. In keeping with usual UK ⁠police practice, none of those arrested were named.

British ‌lawmaker ​Joani Reid was temporarily suspended from the governing Labour Partyon Thursday, a day after local ‌media reported that her husband was one of three men arrested on allegations of spying for China.

"Joani Reid has agreed to ‌fully cooperate with the Labour Party's investigation into these matters," ‌a party spokesperson said. Her membership was suspended while the investigation is carried out but she remains a lawmaker in parliament. In the latest UK ⁠accusations ​of spying by ⁠Beijing, police said on Wednesday they had arrested three men on suspicion ⁠of assisting China's foreign intelligence service, and local media reported one was the ​husband of a sitting lawmaker.

In keeping with usual UK ⁠police practice, none of those arrested were named. "This week has been the ⁠worst ​of my life," Reid said in a statement, in which she described the suspension as voluntary.

"I am not under ⁠investigation by the police and no accusations have been against me. ⁠I have ⁠done nothing wrong. I love my country."

