RPT-Kosovo's parliament fails to elect president, risking new election

‌Kosovo's parliament ​missed the deadline to elect a new president on Thursday, plunging the country into a ‌fresh political crisis that could trigger another snap election.

The 120-seat assembly had until midnight to vote for a head of state, but Prime ‌Minister Albin Kurti's ruling party, Vetevendosje, was unable to bring opposition ‌lawmakers on board and vote for its candidate. The opposition parties have asked for a consensual candidate, but Kurti has nominated his foreign minister, Glauk Konjufca. "There is ⁠no ​quorum to ⁠continue this session... we cannot proceed with the vote," speaker of the parliament Albulena Haxhiu ⁠said, noting that only 66 lawmakers were present, well below the 80 ​required.

If a snap election is called, it would be ⁠the third parliamentary vote in just over a year. Kosovo already held a snap ⁠election ​on December 28 after failing to form a government following the February 2025 poll. The two largest opposition parties, the Democratic ⁠Party of Kosovo and the Democratic League of Kosovo, have urged the president ⁠to call ⁠fresh elections.

Outgoing President Vjosa Osmani, who has another month in office, is expected to outline the ‌way forward ‌on Friday.

