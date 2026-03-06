Ukraine says Ukrainian bank employees detained with cash shipment in Hungary

Ukrainian Foreign ​Minister Andrii Sybiha accused ​Hungary early ‌on Friday ​of detaining seven employees of Ukraine's state savings bank ‌while they were transporting cash from Austria back to Ukraine. Andrii Sybiha was writing on ‌the X social media platform after Hungarian ‌Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Budapest would force Ukraine with "political and financial tools" to reopen the Druzhba ⁠pipeline ​carrying Russian ⁠oil to Hungarian refineries.

Sybiha said the employees were ⁠travelling in two cars through Hungary when they ​were detained. He said their whereabouts were ⁠unknown at the moment. "In fact, we are talking ⁠about ​Hungary taking hostages and stealing money," Sybiha wrote. "If this is the 'force' announced earlier ⁠today by Mr Orban, then this is ⁠a ⁠force of a criminal gang. This is state terrorism and racketeering."

