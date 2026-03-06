UPDATE 1-Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai will not appeal conviction, 20-year sentence, lawyer says
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai will not appeal against his conviction and 20-year prison sentence for collusion with foreign forces and sedition, his lawyer said on Friday.
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai will not appeal against his conviction and 20-year prison sentence for collusion with foreign forces and sedition, his lawyer said on Friday. A member of Lai's legal team told Reuters on Friday that he would not appeal the sentence that has drawn international criticism from countries including Britain and the U.S.
Lai, 78, was convicted in December and sentenced in February on two counts of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces and one count of publishing seditious materials, ending a legal saga that lasted nearly five years. A Hong Kong court overturned his fraud conviction and prison sentence in a separate case last month, in a surprise legal decision that came after he was jailed for 20 years.
