UPDATE 1-Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai will not appeal conviction, 20-year sentence, lawyer says

​Hong Kong ‌media tycoon ​Jimmy Lai will not appeal against his conviction and 20-year ‌prison sentence for collusion with foreign forces and sedition, his lawyer said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2026 08:06 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 08:06 IST
​Hong Kong ‌media tycoon ​Jimmy Lai will not appeal against his conviction and 20-year ‌prison sentence for collusion with foreign forces and sedition, his lawyer said on Friday. A member of Lai's ‌legal team told Reuters on Friday that ‌he would not appeal the sentence that has drawn international criticism from countries including Britain and the U.S.

Lai, 78, ⁠was ​convicted ⁠in December and sentenced in February on two counts of ⁠conspiracy to collude with foreign forces and one count ​of publishing seditious materials, ending a legal ⁠saga that lasted nearly five years. A Hong Kong court ⁠overturned ​his fraud conviction and prison sentence in a separate case last month, in a ⁠surprise legal decision that came after he was jailed ⁠for 20 ⁠years.

(Reporting By Jessie Pang and James Pomfret; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; ‌Editing ‌by Clarence Fernandez and ​Michael Perry)

