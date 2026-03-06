UPDATE 1-Cuba confirms fifth casualty in speedboat attack
A fifth casualty from last week's speedboat attack on Cuba has been confirmed, the Cuban interior ministry said on Thursday night.
Roberto Avila Alvarez died on March 4 in the hospital, the Cuban authorities said, where he was being held after being injured in an incident last week in which Cuban forces killed four Cuban nationals and wounded six others aboard a speedboat that entered Cuban waters. Cuba's interior ministry said the investigation into the incident was ongoing, and that Cuban authorities continued to cooperate with their U.S. counterparts.
Several others injured that night continued to receive treatment in Cuba, the report said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Cuban
- Roberto Avila Alvarez
- Cuba
ALSO READ
Taiwan defence minister rejects opposition's cut‑price budget and U.S. arms deadline
BRIEF-Pentagon Officials Drawing Up Plans To Replenish U.S. Munitions Expended Fighting Iran Over The Past Week - WSJ
U.S. has just begun fight in Iran, Hegseth says
U.S. not expanding military objectives in Iran, Hegseth says
U.S. Eases Sanctions for Rosneft's German Operations Amid Rising Energy Concerns