UPDATE 1-Cuba confirms fifth casualty in speedboat attack

A fifth casualty from last week's ‌speedboat attack on Cuba has been confirmed, the Cuban interior ministry said on Thursday ‌night.

Roberto Avila Alvarez died on ‌March 4 in the hospital, the Cuban authorities said, where he was being held ⁠after ​being injured in ⁠an incident last week in which Cuban ⁠forces killed four Cuban nationals and wounded ​six others aboard a speedboat that entered ⁠Cuban waters. Cuba's interior ministry said the ⁠investigation ​into the incident was ongoing, and that Cuban authorities continued to cooperate ⁠with their U.S. counterparts.

Several others injured that ⁠night ⁠continued to receive treatment in Cuba, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)