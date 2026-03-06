Bomb Threat Hoax Shakes IMD Office

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) office went on high alert after an email bomb threat was received on Friday morning, later confirmed as a hoax. The message, found at around 9:30 AM, claimed explosive devices were placed at six sites within the office. Authorities swiftly conducted thorough checks and declared the threat unfounded.

According to a police official, investigations are underway to track down the sender of the threatening email. IMD staff detected the email on their official account, prompting immediate action and coordination with law enforcement agencies to ensure safety and security.

This incident follows similar hoax threats received by the CBI court and the Telangana High Court last month, raising concerns about the motives and methods behind such alarming pranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)