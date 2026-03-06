Hostage Cash Convoy: Hungary-Ukraine Tensions Escalate

Ukraine's foreign minister has leveled accusations against Hungary, claiming that the government has unlawfully detained seven Ukrainian bank employees and confiscated a substantial cash shipment. In a late-night post, Minister Andrii Sybiha revealed that the employees from Oschadbank were traveling in armored vehicles when Hungarian authorities intervened.

GPS data traced the convoy to the heart of Budapest, yet the fate of the personnel remains uncertain. The seized assets include USD 40 million, 35 million euros, and 9 kilograms of gold. This latest incident has further strained relations between Hungary and Ukraine, already frayed over oil supply issues involving the Druzhba pipeline.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has signaled a hardline stance, threatening to halt critical transit routes into Ukraine until oil shipments resume. This development underscores the ongoing geopolitical tension, with broader implications for EU policies on Russian energy dependence and regional stability.

